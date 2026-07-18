Detroit air quality: Less smoky weekend but not clear

The Brief The air quality will be noticeably better this weekend. The air on Thursday and Friday morning was ranked the worst in the world. An Orange Warning is still in effect, meaning conditions are still unhealthy.



The air in Detroit improved overnight and into the early weekend, but poor conditions may return again Saturday night.

An Orange Warning for the air is in effect until Monday at 4 a.m.

Detroit air quality map

Big picture view:

An Orange Warning for the air quality is in effect for our area through Monday as the Canadian wildfires continue.

What does Orange Warning mean?

Code Orange means the air is "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

That category covers AQI values from 101 to 150. At that level, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects, while the general public is less likely to be affected.

Sensitive groups can include:

Children

Older adults

People with asthma

People with heart disease

People with lung disease

People who are active outdoors

People who work outside

During a Code Orange alert, sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. AirNow says that for particle pollution, sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children.

AQI ranking

The Air Quality Index score ratings are:

0-50 GOOD — Little to no risk

51-100 — MODERATE — A small number of unusually sensitive people may have health concerns

101-150 — UNHEALTHY FOR SOME — People with heart/lung disease, older adults and children should limit outdoor activities

151-200 — UNHEALTHY — Everyone should limit outdoor activities, unusually sensitive people should remain indoors.

201-300 — VERY UNHEALTHY — Everyone should remain indoors as much as possible.

Any score beyond 301 is HAZARDOUS.

Where are the wildfires in Canada?

Big picture view:

According to the Canadian government , more than 850 wildfires were active across Canada as of Thursday, with 29 new fires reported this week. Most of the fires designated as "out of control" were in western Ontario, north of Minnesota, and in northern Saskatchewan. But multiple active fires are reported in all provinces.

Winds are carrying the smoke southeast from Ontario down to Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Wisconsin and even parts of Maine.

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