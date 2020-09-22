Bloomfield Hills police report thefts of signs supporting both Biden and Trump

Multiple cases of petty thievery of campaign signs in Bloomfield Hills have stirred tensions among both Republican and Democratic supporters over the last week.

Police have received calls about alleged larceny in two different neighborhoods where yard signs displaying support for both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Incidents happening on Sept. 16 and 19 were both reported to the Bloomfield Township Police Department.

In the earlier instance, campaign signs reading "Biden Harris" in the 1000 block of Hickorybark Lane were stolen from a home sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

In the second instance, police responded to larceny suspicions in the 1000 block of Atkinson Avenue. The victim told the officer that two unknown females had stolen two of his "Trump for President" campaign signs in his front lawn.

It was also caught on home security surveillance. The video showed the women getting in a light-colored SUV before driving away.

If anyone has follow-up information for either case, they're asked to call (248) 433-7755.