Suspect in custody after Pontiac man found fatally shot in pickup truck

article

The Brief Deputies found a 52-year-old fatally shot inside his pickup truck on Karent Court in Pontiac on Saturday night. Detectives identified a suspect and arrested a 26-year-old Pontiac man about two hours later in Waterford Township. Prosecutors are expected to review the case and consider charges as early as Tuesday.



A suspect is in custody after a Pontiac man was found fatally shot inside his pickup truck Saturday night, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Detectives arrested the suspected shooter — a 26-year-old Pontiac man — a little more than two hours after deputies discovered the victim, identified as 52-year-old Antonio Jason Craig.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies on patrol found Craig unresponsive inside a pickup truck with a salt spreader in the middle of Karen Court, south of Hopkins Avenue, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They began life-saving efforts and then discovered he had multiple gunshot wounds.

After detectives identified a possible suspect, the authorities tracked him down and arrested him around 9:40 p.m. in a restaurant parking lot at Dixie Highway and Scott Lake Road in Waterford Township. Deputies stopped the vehicle he was riding in before taking him into custody.

What they're saying:

"With swift, coordinated work and the full strength of our combined resources, our team was able to identify the suspect in this senseless homicide, locate him, and take him into custody," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing him held fully accountable."

What's next:

The suspect is being held in the Oakland County Jail, and investigators expect to turn the case over to prosecutors for charging as soon as Tuesday.