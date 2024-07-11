Bloomfield Township police ask for help identifying victim of pedestrian crash

Bloomfield Township Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that left a man in serious condition early Thursday morning.

On the early morning of July 11, 2024, at around 5:15 a.m., the Bloomfield Township Police Department received multiple calls reporting a pedestrian walking in the left lane of northbound Woodward Avenue near Big Beaver Road. Officers were dispatched to the area immediately, but before they arrived, a 911 call reported that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The injured pedestrian, a black male in his 30s, approximately 5’9" with a thin build, was transported to Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. He is currently on a ventilator and listed in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian called 911, remained at the scene, and is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

This incident is still under investigation, and the Bloomfield Township Police Department is actively seeking information to identify the injured pedestrian.

Anyone with information about the pedestrian's identity or details about the crash is urged to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.