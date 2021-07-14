Bloomfield Township police hold naming contest for new therapy dog

article

The Bloomfield Township Police Department needs help naming its newest member of the force – a 7-week-old golden doodle.

The puppy will serve as a therapy dog. She will provide comfort to children and distressed victims during interviews, support police employees, and be involved in community engagement.

A poll was posted to Facebook to help name the puppy. It is between Maggie, Allie, and Rosie. The winning name will be announced Monday. Click here to vote.