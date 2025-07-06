Bloomfield Township police seeking help finding blind, cognitively disabled teenager

article

The Bloomfield Township Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate Jerome Ewing, who has been missing since July 5.

Ewing, 17, is blind and had the mental capacity of a much younger child, according to police. He was last seen walking away from his house in the area of Franklin and Quarton Roads.

He was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt, turquoise shorts, and was carrying a black backpack. He is approximately 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Ewing's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.



