Bloomfield Twp man scammed out of $40k in gift cards

Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating after a man reported being scammed out of $40,000 in gift cards.

The man went to police over the weekend to report he was a victim of fraud.

He told police he got a phone call from a woman named "Kate" who claimed to be a representative from Apple Support regarding a discrepancy in the victim's Apple account information. In order to "clear up the discrepancy," the victim was told he needed to purchase gift cards.

The victim was told that he would be reimbursed for any purchases he made.

Between Oct. 17 and Oct. 20, police say the man purchased about $40,000 worth of gift cards. He was instructed to send the verification codes on the back of the cards to the representative via email and text.

Police are reminding the public that this is a popular scam and that no legitimate business or service would request payment in the form of a gift card.