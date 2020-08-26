Boating death of teen investigation questions how Nicole Shoup ended up in water, struck by propeller

Family and friends are still in shock after the tragic death of 16-year-old Nicole Shoup at Mandon Lake Aug. 24.

"Honestly, I still haven't processed it yet," said neighbor Sharon Hoglund.

It was around 6:30 p.m. that Shoup was on a pontoon boat with her 18-year-old boyfriend. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in this incident, but they are Investigating how she ended up in the lake after she went into the lake from the boat.

Shoup was hit by the boat's propeller and suffered injuries so severe she passed away at a nearby hospital.

Her mother and father too distraught to appear on camera but they want to clear up any reports that their daughter jumped into the lake from the boat - they say she would never do that.

"No one should have to deal with a painful loss of the death of a child," said Hoglund.

When Matthew Kaczmarek learned what happened to his next-door neighbor he started thinking about their ritual of going to the school bus stop together

"The fact that she won't be doing that anymore, it's heartwrenching," he said.

Kaczmarek started thinking about how he could pay tribute to his friend and help her family at the same time. He started a GoFundMe account hoping to raise funds to provide some comfort.

"I want to help out," he said.

Matthew's mother believes it's the right thing to do and encourages anyone who can to donate. CLICK HERE to learn more.

"I don't think anyone is prepared to ever bury a child," Hoglund said. "If anyone is able to donate now is the time to do it."

As the investigation continues, police say they have this message for anyone spending time on rivers and lakes.