Body burned beyond recognition in house fire, Detroit fire says

One person was killed in a Detroit house fire early Monday morning and was burned so badly, firefighters said they couldn't even identify the gender. However, neighbors said it was a man who lived in the home.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire started around 3:30 Monday morning on the lower level of a duplex near the intersection of Gladys and Turnow on the city's southwest side.

Firefighters knocked the fire down and got inside but found the body burned beyond recognition.

Investigators said the body was burned so badly they could not identify the gender but neighbors said a man in his late 60s lived in the home. The fire department could not confirm that information to FOX 2.

A neighbor spoke with FOX 2 and said he saw the fire and they tried to alert everyone inside the home. The only person who didn't make it out was the man in his late 60s.

Arson is investigating but Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said it is not believed to be suspicious.