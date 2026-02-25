Expand / Collapse search

Boil water advisory in effect for some areas of Macomb County after water main break

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 25, 2026 7:19am EST
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Chesterfield Township that has prompted a boil water advisory for parts of Macomb County.

The leak was first reported on the 36-inch water transmission pipe on 24 Mile just west of Gratiot on Tuesday. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA), a utility contractor working in the area struck the main.

New Haven is under a boil water advisory Wednesday, while Lenox Township residents on Gratiot north of 30 Mile are under a boil water advisory. Chesterfield has not issued an advisory.

New Haven Community Schools are also closed because several schools are impacted by the break.

The Source: This information is from the Great Lakes Water Authority, city and township officials, and New Haven Community Schools. 

