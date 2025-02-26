Body of Flint teen missing since September 2024, discovered by police

article

The Brief Jeremiah Jamaal Frazier has been missing since September of 2024. A body identified as his was found inside a residence in Flint on Feb. 21. Frasier's body was found inside a residence on the 1600 block of Kent Street on Flint's south side leading to a murder investigation. The case is ongoing. If you have information regarding Frazier’s death, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).



The body of a missing 17-year-old Flint boy was discovered last week inside a home, sparking a homicide investigation by police.

Jeremiah Jamaal Frazier had been reported missing since September of 2024 with major case unit detectives beginning to investigate his disappearance. His body was discovered Feb. 21 while police detectives were serving search warrants on multiple residences.

Frasier's body was found inside a residence on the 1600 block of Kent Street.

This is an active homicide investigation. If you have information regarding Frazier’s death, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or Detective Trooper Tanner Davis at 989-590-0719.