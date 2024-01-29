Body found along Canton road; police investigating

A body was found along a Canton road early Monday, prompting a police investigation.

Police were called to the 39700 block of Koppernick Road after the body was found just before 1 a.m.

The road is now closed near Holly Drive, just east of I-275, for the investigation. Both Canton police and the Michigan State Police Forensics team are at the scene. The road is expected to be closed in that area for several hours, and drivers are advised to find a new route.

Police have released few details about what happened or if the death is considered suspicious.

