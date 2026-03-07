Body found floating in Bolles Harbor

The body of a 34-year-old Sterling Heights woman was discovered floating in Bolles Harbor just before noon Saturday.

Members of the Monroe Township Fire Department walked into the water and brought the body to shore, where she was quickly identified.

The woman was Jeanne Renee Peterson, who was reported missing in December. She had been seen jumping off the Macarthur Bridge in Detroit the day she went missing.

Peterson was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office in Ohio for an autopsy.