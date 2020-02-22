Body found in back room of vacant Detroit building, suspect believed to be connected to 4 other homicides
DETROIT - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vacate building early Saturday morning.
Around 1:45 a.m. in the 20 block of Minnesota Street, a 36-year-old man was found shot to death in a back room of a vacant building.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have confirmed that Kenyel Brown is a person of interest in this investigation.
Brown is also wanted in connection to Thursday's fatal shooting in the 16000 block of E. 8 Mile killing a 41-year man and a double homicide that occurred in River Rouge.
Police say Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with a Texas licensed plate NXL-7787, he is considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has any information leading to Browns arrest, please call Detroit Police Homicide or the US Marshall Tip line at 313-234-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.