Body found in back room of vacant Detroit building, suspect believed to be connected to 4 other homicides

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vacate building early Saturday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m. in the 20 block of Minnesota Street, a 36-year-old man was found shot to death in a back room of a vacant building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed that Kenyel Brown is a person of interest in this investigation.

Brown is also wanted in connection to Thursday's fatal shooting in the 16000 block of E. 8 Mile killing a 41-year man and a double homicide that occurred in River Rouge.

Related: Man wanted by U.S. Marshals for River Rouge murders is also person of interest in new Detroit murder

Police say Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with a Texas licensed plate NXL-7787, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Advertisement

If anyone has any information leading to Browns arrest, please call Detroit Police Homicide or the US Marshall Tip line at 313-234-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.