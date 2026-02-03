Kwame Kilpatrick restitution deal: Attorney explains how ex-mayor got amount lowered

The Brief Kwame Kilpatrick has worked out a deal with the federal government to pay his restitution to the City of Detroit. Kilpatrick now owes $800,000 - down from the previous $1.7 million. Attorney Gabi Silver explained how the amount could have been reduced.



Detroit’s ex-Mayor, Kwame Kilpatrick, entered an agreement with the government to pay over $800,000 in restitution.

Despite President Donald Trump commuting Kilpatrick’s 28-year prison sentence, he still left an obligation to repay the City Of Detroit.

Kilpatrick was convicted on 24 felony counts in 2013 including for bribery and racketeering in a pay-for-play scandal. His restitution was reduced from $1.7 million to about $800,000.

Gabi Silver, a longtime criminal defense attorney, explained the process.

FOX 2: "It’s a lot less?"

"It is," she said. "You know the order doesn't really speak to how it got to be less, so it looks like it was a stipulation between the government and Mr. Kilpatrick. But if the restitution was joined several, it's entirely possible that other people who had been charged, paid some of the amounts and the amounts were paid down."

FOX 2: "You know the order doesn't really speak to how it got to be less?"

"It looks like it was a stipulation between the government and Mr. Kilpatrick, but if the restitution was joined several, it’s entirely possible that other people who had been charged, paid some of the amounts, like Bobby Ferguson," Silver said.

Ferguson is a former contractor for the City of Detroit and friend of Kilpatrick, who was convicted as part of the corruption scandal.

FOX 2: "So Kwame Kilpatrick gets credit for Bobby Ferguson paying the City Of Detroit?"

"If the restitution amount frequently in criminal cases, says that the restitution amount is to be joint in several, so in other words, if one defendant pays $1 million, all of them are gonna get credit for that million dollars," she said.

FOX 2: "Is that fair?"

"Well, I mean, is there anything really fair in the criminal justice system," she said. "I mean that's what the law says."

Kilpatrick agreed to allow the government to take part of his legislative pension.

Details of the order were kept private, as was Kilpatrick’s restitution payment.