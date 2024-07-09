Body found inside mattress in basement of Detroit house on sale

A man's dead body was found wrapped up in a mattress in the basement of a Detroit house, according to family members.

Christopher Adams' body was found inside a home on Pierson Street on Detroit’s west side on June 25. He was 36 years old.

"I believe somebody was murdered in this home," said Esto Phillips, a community organizer. "Everybody keeps to their self, so that's why it’s very shocking to find out that somebody was even in an incident like that."

Multiple sources told FOX 2 Adams possibly died from blunt force trauma.

The house was up for sale at the time of the murder, but it is unclear if that played a role in the incident.

Christopher Adams

Adams grew up in the Brightmoor neighborhood in Detroit. He composed beats for local rappers and went by the name Brightmo Cash.

"He was funny, outgoing, he was quiet around people he didn’t know," one of Adams' cousins told FOX 2. "We got a phone call that something had happened to him. We went over to the house that he was at, and his body was already gone at the time, but he was murdered."

The family asked not to be identified as a suspect has not been arrested yet for the murder.

According to Detroit police, they are still investigating the case.

"I would like for anyone who knows anything, who's heard anything, who feels like they're scared – (to) call 1-800 Crime Stoppers; leave an anonymous tip," Adam's cousin said.