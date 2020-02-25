Body found on bank of River Raisin thought to be from December water incident

Police say a body recovered from the River Raisin is believed to be a man who went missing in the water last December.

On Monday the man's body was recovered by county sheriffs and Monroe city police from along the river banks in the area of 3200 E. Elm Avenue.

A kayaker found the body and called police at about 5 p.m.

"The victim's identity is unconfirmed at this time, however; it's believed he may be the individual who

was involved in a water related incident on December 8, 2019 in Monroe Charter Township," according to a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.