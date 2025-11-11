article

The Brief Dive teams recovered the body of a Madison Heights woman in her car submerged in Lake St. Clair. The 76-year-old Juanita Clowney went missing last week. Police used cell phone data to find her. She was eventually located under water off the Algonac Boat Launch.



A Madison Heights woman who went missing last week has been found deceased in her car underwater in Lake St. Clair.

Juanita Clowney, 76, went missing in early November after traveling up to Clay Township in a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer.

It eventually took multiple dive teams and other police departments to retrieve Clowney's body on Nov. 10. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office confirmed the discovery on Tuesday.

Big picture view:

It was initially cell phone information that led police to believe Clowney had gone missing in St. Clair County. Further information indicated she may have gone into the water at the Algonac Boat Launch.

The St. Clair County Marine Division then deployed a boat used sonar to locate the vehicle. It was submerged "close to the proximity fromwhere the last cell phone data was received," according to the sheriff's office.

Working with the Southeast Michigan Dive Group, crews located the vehicle, brought it to the surface, and safely removed it from the water.

The circumstances around Clowney's death are still under investigation.

Dig deeper:

The St. Clair County Medical Examiner's Office has not released a cause of death.

Clowney was last seen by family driving in the city of Detroit in the early evening of Nov. 2. The last time she was seen was in Clay Township just before midnight on the same night.

According to the DNR, the boat launch is located off of Pointe Tremble Road, just north of Harsens Island.

It took dive teams utilizing sonar technology to find the boat. The Algonac Department of Public Works pitched in help by ensuring the boardwalk was free of ice and snow and making sure workers were warm after diving.

Sonar detected a missing woman's vehicle submerged below Lake St. Clair.