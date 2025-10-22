Body of MSU grad student from Canada identified in Red Cedar River

The Brief Police in East Lansing identified a woman who was found dead in the Red Cedar River. The body was identified as 32-year-old Meagan Turner, who was a doctoral candidate from Canada studying at MSU.



East Lansing police have identified an MSU student who was found dead in the Red Cedar River earlier in October.

What they're saying:

The ELPD on Wednesday said they identified the body as 32-year-old Meagan Turner, who was a doctoral candidate from Canada studying at Michigan State University.

Her body was found on Oct. 13 and her family was notified by officials.

According to police, investigators do not believe foul play was involved and the Ingham County Medical Examiner’s Office has advised that it may take two to four weeks for toxicology results.

This is not the first time an MSU student was found in similar circumstances.

The backstory:

In Oct. 2021, 18-year-old Brendan Santo went missing the weekend of Halloween after leaving a dorm at MSU. After an extensive search in the Red Cedar River, Santos' body was found 84 days later. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The autopsy listed acute ethanol intoxication, or drinking too much alcohol in a short amount of time, as a contributing factor. His blood-alcohol level listed on the autopsy was 0.22.

No other intoxicating substances were found.