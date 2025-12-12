Southfield man accused of causing deadly motorcycle crash while under influence of drugs, alcohol
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield man allegedly had drugs and alcohol in his system when he pulled in front of a motorcyclist in September, causing a fatal crash.
Paul Stuart Dickson, 55, was traveling on Eight Mile in Southfield on Sept. 25 when the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said he pulled in front of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcyclist crashing into his vehicle. The motorcyclist was killed.
In addition to allegedly being impaired, the prosecutor's office said that Dickson also had a suspended license.
"This fatal crash was not an accident," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "When an individual chooses to drive under the influence, as appears to be the case here, that person is making a purposeful decision that endangers others."
Dickson has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death. A court date has not been set yet.
The Source: This information is from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.