Jim Harbaugh reacts to Sherrone Moore firing and arrest: 'Still processing'

By David Komer
Published  December 12, 2025 6:46pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the Sherrone Moore firing after practice on Friday. Moore was his assistant coach and offensive coordinator.

FOX 2 - Sherrone Moore was one of former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's top assistants and had his endorsement to replace him after winning the 2023 National Championship.

The backstory:

Two years later and Moore, who is now fired for an inappropriate relationship and facing criminal charges regarding his ex-girlfriend, while the program and university are in turmoil.

Harbaugh, now the Los Angeles Chargers head coach, was asked about Moore on Friday.

"Still processing that," he said. "Heard that … Chad Jessup, one of our equipment guys told me when we were coming off the field Thursday. "

Harbaugh, who played at Michigan in the 1980s and coached the Wolverines from 2015 to 2023, said he felt taken aback, like many. 

"It … still processing that like a lot of people I'm sure," he said.

Moore, 39, was named head coach in January 2024. This past season the Wolverines finished 9-3 but lost handily to Ohio State in the regular season finale.

He was two years in, on a five-year contract with Michigan.  He served as the Wolverines' offensive coordinator and was the interim head coach in four games during the 2023 season as Harbaugh served suspensions.

Moore was hired at Michigan before the 2018 season as the tight ends coach and also worked as a coach at Central Michigan and Louisville before Harbaugh hired him to be his OC prior to the 2021 season. 
 

Sherrone Moore was charged with three counts, including felony home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

