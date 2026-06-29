Body of newborn baby found in toilet at Michigan's Electric Forest festival

The Brief The body of a newborn baby was found in a portable toilet at Electric Forest in Rothbury. It is unclear how the body ended up in the toilet of the popular west Michigan music festival.



An investigation is ongoing after the body of a newborn baby was discovered in a portable toilet at Michigan's Electric Forest festival over the weekend.

According to Michigan State Police, the body of a neonate, which means the infant was younger than four weeks old, was found by an employee performing routine maintenance on the portable toilet in the camping area on Sunday morning.

It is unclear how the baby ended up in the toilet of the festival, which is held annually in Rothbury on the west side of the state. Police have asked people to avoid speculating about the situation out of respect for those involved.

What you can do:

Police are seeking information as they investigate what happened. Anyone who saw anything unusual in the area where the body was found is asked to contact MSP at michigan.gov/michtip.