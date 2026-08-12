Detroit hit-and-run kills man at Plymouth, Evergreen

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The Brief A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday night. The driver fled the scene, which took place at Plymouth and Evergreen. Detroit police are seeking the public's help with information on the crash.



A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night on Detroit's west side.

What we know:

The man was walking at Plymouth Road and Evergreen when he was hit by a driver at about 9:38 p.m. Detroit police said.

The vehicle involved fled the scene of the pedestrian accident.

What we don't know:

Detroit police have not released a vehicle description yet and are continuing to investigate.

If anyone has information please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, or Detroit Rewards TV.