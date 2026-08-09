California Gov. Gavin Newsom joins campaigning Dems in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Days after a historic Michigan Primary Election, California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to join Democrats in Oakland County as campaigning starts to heat up.
Campaigning heats up
Big picture view:
Earlier this week, voters learned who the Democratic candidates were, but on Friday, they got to see them, collectively, together for the first time.
On Friday, Michigan Democrats were together under one roof, including Jocelyn Benson and Garlin Gilchrist, among the candidates, speaking to a packed house at Renaissance High School, with election day now just a few months away.
Happening Today:
On Sunday, Newsom will join Michigan House Democratic Leader Ranjeev Puri and state House nominees Sarah Pounds and Alex Hawkins for a canvass launch.
The event, scheduled for 1 p.m.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from previous reporting in this story.