California Gov. Gavin Newsom joins campaigning Dems in Oakland County

The Brief California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Michigan Sunday afternoon to help kick off state Democratic campaigns for the November Election. Earlier this week, voters learned who the Democratic candidates were, but on Friday, they got to see them, collectively, together for the first time. The event, scheduled for 1 p.m.



Days after a historic Michigan Primary Election, California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to join Democrats in Oakland County as campaigning starts to heat up.

Campaigning heats up

Big picture view:

Earlier this week, voters learned who the Democratic candidates were, but on Friday, they got to see them, collectively, together for the first time.

On Friday, Michigan Democrats were together under one roof, including Jocelyn Benson and Garlin Gilchrist, among the candidates, speaking to a packed house at Renaissance High School, with election day now just a few months away.

Related article

Happening Today:

On Sunday, Newsom will join Michigan House Democratic Leader Ranjeev Puri and state House nominees Sarah Pounds and Alex Hawkins for a canvass launch.

The event, scheduled for 1 p.m.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: