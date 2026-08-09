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California Gov. Gavin Newsom joins campaigning Dems in Oakland County

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Politics
Published August 9, 2026 12:19 PM EDT
Published August 9, 2026 12:19 PM EDT

The Brief

    • California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Michigan Sunday afternoon to help kick off state Democratic campaigns for the November Election.
    • Earlier this week, voters learned who the Democratic candidates were, but on Friday, they got to see them, collectively, together for the first time.
    • The event, scheduled for 1 p.m.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Days after a historic Michigan Primary Election, California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to join Democrats in Oakland County as campaigning starts to heat up.

Campaigning heats up

Big picture view:

Earlier this week, voters learned who the Democratic candidates were, but on Friday, they got to see them, collectively, together for the first time.

On Friday, Michigan Democrats were together under one roof, including Jocelyn Benson and Garlin Gilchrist, among the candidates, speaking to a packed house at Renaissance High School, with election day now just a few months away.

Related

Michigan Democrats unite for campaign rally ahead of November election
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Michigan Democrats unite for campaign rally ahead of November election

Election Day is a few months away. Michigan's Democratic candidates kicked off their campaign with a united front.

Happening Today:

On Sunday, Newsom will join Michigan House Democratic Leader Ranjeev Puri and state House nominees Sarah Pounds and Alex Hawkins for a canvass launch.

The event, scheduled for 1 p.m.

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The Source: FOX 2 used information from previous reporting in this story.

PoliticsOakland County