Body of missing 1-year-old recovered in west Michigan creek

Sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a toddler who went missing from his west Michigan home over the weekend.

The body of Noah Jordan was found a mile north of where the 1-year-old was last seen Monday morning around 9 a.m., police said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office found the body in Buck Creek, which runs through communities south of Grand River.

Police had been searching for Jordan since 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement had searched for Jordan through various means on land, air, and water since his disappearance around 11 a.m. on May 1. The water search was suspended Sunday night and resumed Monday morning.

According to law enforcement, the creek is flowing higher and faster than normal. Anyone nearby should avoid entering the water.

Police from the state department, Ottawa County Sheriff, Cutlervillege Fire Department, and the Georgetown Fire Department all assisted in search efforts.