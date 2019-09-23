Body of missing Grosse Ile mother of 3 found in Detroit River

The body of a missing 51-year-old mother of three from Grosse Ile was found in the Detroit River Monday.

Christine Chiles had been missing since 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 where she was last seen at her home on East River.

She was found today in the water close to her home, according to Lt. Kenneth Pelland, Grosse Ile police.

The cause of death has not been determined. The body has been turned over to the Wayne County Medial Examiner's Office for autopsy.

MORE: Police in Grosse Ile looking for missing mother of 3