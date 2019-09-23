Police in Grosse Ile looking for missing mother of 3

article

Police in Grosse Ile are asking for the public's help finding a 51-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 20.

Christine Chiles was last seen around 4 a.m. that morning wearing gray sweat pants and a baggy beige sweater. She's 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 145 lbs.

Police say she is a mother of three and may be suffering from depression.

Police have searched her home and the surrounding area, including parts of the Detroit River.

If you've seen Chiles or know of her whereabouts you're asked to call Grosse Ile police.