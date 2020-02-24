Body of missing Sterling Heights man found inside his van in Detroit

The body of a 70-year-old Sterling Heights man missing since Feb. 13 was found Monday night on Detroit's east side.

John Williams Jr. was discovered dead inside his Dodge conversion van in the area of Chalmers Street and Chelsea Avenue, relatives tell FOX 2. The family said they hope the cause was medical and not foul play, but no details of the police investigation have been released yet.

Williams went missing after a VA appointment in Detroit at the John D. Dingell Medical Center in Detroit. His wife saw him leave and says he appeared normal.

Williams left with his cell phone but the phone had been off since he was been reported missing. He checked into the hospital at 1 p.m. for his 1:20 appointment. Police say he checked out at 1:41 p.m.

