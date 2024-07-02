Body pulled from Harris Lake in Pontiac; investigation underway

article

Police are investigating after a body was recovered from Harris Lake in Pontiac Tuesday afternoon, near Baldwin Road and Montcalm.

Investigators believe that the victim was possibly homeless, but questions remain.

"We did get a body out of a lake, but at this point we don't have any causality," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "There will be an autopsy scheduled and a determination of cause of death."

It is unclear if the body was of a drowned swimmer or was the victim of a crime.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-4951.

