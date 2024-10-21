'Pure tragedy': Warren mother, disabled son shot to death in suspected murder-suicide

Tragedy in Warren — a mother and her adult son are dead after an apparent murder suicide

"This is a horrible tragedy - it’s the call that no father, no son, no family member, no police officer wants to respond to," said Lt. John Gajewski, Warren police.

It happened Sunday morning inside a house on the corner of Geoffry and Ridgefield in a subdivision off 12 Mile. Police initially responded to the scene for a domestic assault.

A 33-year-old man called 911 from a neighbor's house — reporting that his mother had pointed a gun at him. There was a struggle and he was able to get away.

"Our officers responded on scene quickly and started gathering information, attempting to make contact with the mother inside the residence," said Gajewski.

But just moments later they heard gun shots. And after officers forced their way in — they found the mother and her 26-year-old special needs son — shot to death.

Investigators say she shot him and then shot herself.

"He had some physical and mental impairments - mother was obviously in a caretaker role - which we all know is stressful," the lieutenant said.

Authorities say the woman had a history of mental health issues and had been treated for them in the past.

"I don’t think anybody would have believed it was going to escalate to this level," he said.

Neighbors told FOX 2 off camera that from the outside — it appeared to be quiet and calm at the house. They said the mother was friendly — always waving and saying hello.

"The biggest thing we want people to talk away from this, is that if you’re struggling with mental illness, or you are care taking for someone with a mental illness, or you are experiencing caretaker frustration- there are resources out there available," Gajewski said. "The Suicide Hotline 988.

"There’s no winners here. We have questions and I'm sure the family has questions. the family has been 1000% cooperative with us even though their understandable devastation.

"Just a pure tragedy all the way around."

Mental health resources:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

