Boil water advisory lifted for Commerce Township, Walled Lake

The boil water advisory has been lifted for two of three communities impacted by Monday night's severe storms.

On Wednesday afternoon Commerce Township and Walled Lake have both lifted the advisories to boil water, that has been in effect since power outages affected the water pressure in those communities.

The third city, Novi, is still under the boil water advisory as a precaution.

About 170,000 DTE customers are still without power, according to the outage map which can be found here.