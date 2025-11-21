Bomb threat at home of Sen. Elissa Slotkin days after sedition accusations by President Trump

The Brief Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin's home was the target of a bomb threat on Friday. This comes amid Democratic lawmakers are dodging death threats after a heated response from President Trump to a video targeted at the military. The Truth Social posts the President made initially have not been taken down as of Friday night.



Democratic lawmakers are dodging death threats in the latest installment of a saga that started with a video which garnered strong threats from President Trump.

Big picture view:

Democratic lawmakers faced threats all week, first from President Trump, followed by hundreds of others. A bold video put out by them, urging the military to disobey unlawful orders, sparked it all.

The video, released this week by former CIA member and U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and other lawmakers who have served, reminded the military of their legal right to refuse unlawful orders.

What they're saying:

On Friday, Senator Elissa Slotkin stated that her home was the target of a bomb threat. Michigan State Police investigated it and confirmed there was no danger. Slotkin was not home at the time.

President Trump responded by calling them traitors and labeling their behavior as seditious, adding that it could be punishable by death.

"He called for us to be arrested and tried and hanged, because he didn’t agree with a video we put out," Slotkin said in an interview with WLNS-TV6 in Lansing.

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, the President’s press secretary walked back the comments. In regard to sedition, would the lawmakers' video qualify?

"That’s activity in no way seditious whatsoever. It’s not conspiring against the government. It’s not conspiring against anyone, frankly. It’s a statement of law. There is no way that could be considered seditious," said Cooley Law School Professor Michael McDaniel.

Slotkin says she’s not backing down.

"I have just taken the oath of office many, many times, and nothing is going to scare me out of standing up for the country that I love."

