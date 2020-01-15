Bon Jovi coming to Detroit in summer 2020

Bon Jovi is bringing their tour to Detroit this summer.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will play Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, July 19. The "Bon Jovi 2020 Tour" will feature Bryan Adams.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 29: Jon Bon Jovi of the band Bon Jovi performs on stage during Rock In Rio day 3 at Cidade do Rock on September 29, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. For additional tour ticketing information, visit www.bonjovi.com.

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken in recent interviews of the depth and breadth of a forthcoming album, set for release later this year from Island Records. Fans will get exclusive access to that album; every ticket sold includes one CD copy of Bon Jovi 2020.