Bond revoked for Wixom DoorDasher who allegedly punched a man into a coma

The Brief



A DoorDash driver allegedly punched a father, leaving him in a coma for two months and continuing.

Big picture view:

Now, the bond has now been revoked for that DoorDash driver, who has been charged with the crime.

Meanwhile, the victim, Lloyd Poole, remains in a coma and his condition is declining.

Police say Lloyd yelled at 41-year-old Ryan Turner for driving too fast. Turner then pulled over and got out of his car where the two exchanged words when Turner allegedly threw a punch.

That punch left Lloyd with a serious head injury and in a coma. He has undergone six brain surgeries and is not responding to treatment.

Lloyd’s family, his wife and two daughters, were concerned when Turner was released on bond and had been working to have that changed.

According to the family, Turner’s behavior led to his bond being revoked.

"Both my stepmom and I received threatening phone calls, basically phone calls where he diagnosed my dad with a case of ‘FAFO’ and said, ‘You can too. He found out, and you can too,’" said Jen Shaw, Lloyd’s daughter.

"At that point, the prosecutor requested Mr. Turner be put on a tether, which he did, but he lives very close to my stepmom, within a mile. They put him on a half-mile radius, which he violated," she said. "After the last pretrial hearing, when it was over, he said something to my stepmom in the hallway. A court officer heard him, and that’s how his bond got revoked."

What's next:

Shaw says doctors do not believe Lloyd will survive. The family is now facing difficult decisions about his future.

Turner is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday for a preliminary exam.