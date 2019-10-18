Boozie Bougie Sunday Brunch Dance Party Oct. 20

Who doesn't love brunch?

This weekend you can dance the morning away at the Boozie Bougie Sunday Brunch Dance Party in Farmington Hills.

The brunch starts at 11 a.m. at Steven Lelli's on the Green. Chuck Bennett and Mark Zarkin from the restaurant joined us on The Nine to tell us more. You can hear from them in the video player above and get their rigatoni recipe below.

For reservations call 248-994-1111.

RIGATONI WITH BRISKET RAGU, RICOTTA AND FRESH BASIL

Ingredients

Trimmed Beef Brisket 1-5 lb. piece

Onion, Diced Small 1 large

Carrot, Diced Small 1 large

Celery Stalk, Diced Small 2 each

Garlic Cloves, Smashed 6 each

Dry Red Wine 1 cup

Whole Peeled San Marzano Tomatoes in Puree 2 28 oz. cans

Chicken Broth 1 cup

Sprigs of Rosemary & Thyme 2 each

Unsalted Butter 2 Tablespoons

Ground Black Pepper 1 Teaspoon

Large Rigatoni 2 lbs.

Fresh Whole Milk Ricotta 16 oz. cont.

Basil Leaves, Torn 20 to 30 leaves

1. Preheat oven to 325*F. Heat a wide ovenproof saucepan such as a Dutch oven over high heat. Meanwhile season brisket all over with salt and pepper. Pour enough vegetable oil in pan to coat bottom. Place brisket in pan and sear both sides until a deep brown color, being careful not to burn the pan. Remove brisket to a plate to rest.

2. Add onions to pan and sauté to a light golden-brown color. Then add celery, carrots and garlic and sauté for another 2 minutes. Add red wine to pan and reduce by half. Hand crush the tomatoes into the pan, adding all the puree and juices. Add salt, pepper, rosemary and thyme sprigs and chicken broth.

3. Return brisket to pan with sauce cover pan and place in oven. Bake in oven approximately 3 hours or until meat pulls apart with a fork. Remove meat to a plate to cool.

4. Meanwhile bring a pot of salted water to a boil.

5.Shred brisket and add back to sauce. Stir in butter until melted. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

5. Add rigatoni to boiling water and cook until al dente (a little bite to it still).

6. Add rigatoni to sauce and cook over medium heat for a few minutes to absorb sauce.

7.Mound serving of pasta in dish or on plate, placing a little extra sauce and meat on top of mound. Place a heaping tablespoon of ricotta on top of each pasta serving. Sprinkle a little of the torn basil over top.