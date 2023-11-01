Born in Detroit apparel brand opens pop-up store in Detroit airport

The iconic Born in Detroit brand is opening a pop-up shop inside the Detroit Metro Airport.

The local apparel brand is located inside the Frivolous store inside the airport's Evans Terminal, a release announcing the shop said. It'll sell a range of clothes like hoodies, t-shirts, and baseball hats.

The clothing company is the brain child of two sets of brothers, Michael and Anthony Tomey and George and Alex Bourkoulas, along with their friend Michael Shumaker. It was trademarked eight years ago.

The owners hope the brand spreads well beyond the city.

"You do not need to be born in Detroit, to be a proud ‘Detroiter’, and you can wear Born In Detroit and showcase to the world how much this city means to you," the news release said.