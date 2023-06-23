7 injured in crash that shut down I-75 on both sides with large tanker fire

A three-car crash and tanker fire on I-75 at I-94 in Detroit has caused a closure of the freeway Friday afternoon.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris told FOX 2 that seven people were injured in the crash.

"Haz Mat crews are working to empty the gasoline from the trailer," tweeted the Michigan State Police account.

Video of the scene shows what looks like at least one car in the crash along with a disabled tanker.

The MDOT Twitter account sent two tweets indicating both sides of the freeway were closed as a result of the tanker fire.

Stay with FOX 2 for more as we get it.