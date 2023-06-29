Bourbon Garden brings live music, spirit tastings, more to Detroit's Grand Circus Park
DETROIT (FOX 2) - This summer, stop by Grand Circus Park in Detroit on Thursday evenings for the Bourbon Garden, featuring music, spirit tasting, and more.
The family-friendly event is hosted from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays through October. Some activities families can expect include mobile bowling, art exhibitions, and fashion shows, along with local vendors.
The focus is on bourbon, but a cash bar will also include beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.
Entry is free, and drink tickets are sold at the park. A portion of the proceeds go to the Grand Circus Park Conservancy.
Looking for more things to do? Check here.