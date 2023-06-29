Expand / Collapse search

Bourbon Garden brings live music, spirit tastings, more to Detroit's Grand Circus Park

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - This summer, stop by Grand Circus Park in Detroit on Thursday evenings for the Bourbon Garden, featuring music, spirit tasting, and more.

The family-friendly event is hosted from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays through October. Some activities families can expect include mobile bowling, art exhibitions, and fashion shows, along with local vendors.

The focus is on bourbon, but a cash bar will also include beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. 

Entry is free, and drink tickets are sold at the park. A portion of the proceeds go to the Grand Circus Park Conservancy.

Looking for more things to do? Check here.

Royal Oak Taco Fest returns with dozens of food trucks, live entertainment

Real Tacos Express is one of dozens of food trucks that will dish out food at the second annual Royal Oak Taco Fest, which runs June 30 through July 4.