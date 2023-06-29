Bourbon Garden brings live music, spirit tastings, more to Detroit's Grand Circus Park

This summer, stop by Grand Circus Park in Detroit on Thursday evenings for the Bourbon Garden, featuring music, spirit tasting, and more.

The family-friendly event is hosted from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays through October. Some activities families can expect include mobile bowling, art exhibitions, and fashion shows, along with local vendors.

The focus is on bourbon, but a cash bar will also include beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Entry is free, and drink tickets are sold at the park. A portion of the proceeds go to the Grand Circus Park Conservancy.

