Boys, 4 and 1, critically injured in Sunday morning house fire on Detroit's east side

article

Two young children, 4 and 1, are in the hospital with critical injuries after police said they were left home alone and their house caught fire on Detroit's east side.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, a neighbor called 911 after hearing smoke alarms going off next door around 8 a.m. on Sunday to a home on Elmdale just off Dickerson Ave on the east side.

Firefighters arrived and entered the home and found two young boys, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old, unconscious. The fire department said both were suffering from smoke inhalation and the 4-year-old boy had burns on his face.

The boys live in the home with their mother and grandmother and their grandmother was supposed to be watching them but the children were home alone.

The boys are currently at Children's Hospital where they are being treated for critical injuries.

The Detroit Police Department's child abuse unit is investigating why they were left alone.

The boys' names were not released.

Advertisement

The fire department said the fire was started by an electrical issue.