Brayz Hamburger owner furious after police pursuit ends in his Hazel Park restaurant's destruction

The Brief A Hazel Park restaurant owner is furious by the destruction to his business after a police chase ended in damage Wednesday morning. The Brayz Hamburger joint has operated for 80 years. Now, the city says its unsafe to be inside due to the damage. Warren police were pursing four suspects behind stolen Kias from a mobile home park.



A beloved hamburger joint in Hazel Park is picking up the pieces after a police pursuit that started in Warren ended in destruction on Wednesday morning.

Staff inside the 24-hour restaurant Brayz Hamburgers were filling orders when a vehicle chased by Warren police crashed into the building, closing it for the indefinite future.

Local perspective:

Paul Mirdita is furious with the way his Wednesday has gone. What is normally one of his busiest days on 9 Mile and Dequindre turned into a giant mess as he picks up the pieces from the beloved restaurant in Hazel Park.

"This is a stupid, man. This should never have happened," the co-owner said.

Brayz Hamburger has operated for 80 years. But longevity counts for nothing when a wild police chase ends with a fleeing vehicle crashing through the front door.

"Could’ve been eight dead people now and my bread and my butter are closed down for what? For a stupid car that you could work and save your money and buy," Mirdita said.

To add insult to injury, the business has a colorful paper now decorating his front door from the city warning it is unfit for human occupancy due to the damage.

Paul Mirdita, co-owner of Brayz Hamburger

Big picture view:

Rewinding the clock to before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Warren police received a report of multiple Kia vehicles being stolen from the Lafayette mobile home community near 8 Mile and Warner.

Warren police chased the stolen Kia westbound on 9 Mile, blowing a red light before colliding with a white Lincoln and crashing into the restaurant.

Four people were arrested and a loaded handgun was found in the stolen car.

Zoom Out:

The restaurant owner is upset with the thieves. But he's also irritated with police for continuing the pursuit.

"Let the car go -who cares? It is not worth it. You’re putting people’s lives in danger. And who did it? The police. I’m sorry, it is what it is," said Mirdita.

The other co-owner, File Mirdita, said those working at the time were scared by what happened.

"My employees were terrified when they left. They were all shaking and it was heartbreaking," she said. "It was so sad."

Remarkably, there were only minor injuries after the incident. But it will take longer than the day to get things back up and running.

"Now I’m closed on one of my busiest days and I have people to take care of and pay and bills and taxes and nobody gives a sh*t," said Paul.