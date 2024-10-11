Break the Silence: Detroit police talk resources, help for those in domestic violence situations

Detroit Police Lt. Gayle Bowden is an advocate for domestic violence, and a survivor herself.

"I stand with you guys, our unit, and our department, we do not judge victims of domestic violence and we understand that it’s a cycle," she said. "We’re here to seek justice for those who abuse others."

DPD held a special event Friday, observing that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The department is not only raising awareness but showing support for victims and letting people know this can happen to anyone.

"They’re together, they’re dating and then they get married and it just flips," said Capt. Dana Russell, DPD Special Victims Unit. "And sometimes a t of the victims think this is the only person to rely on, the only person that can help them. But we are here.

"If anybody is out there that is going through a domestic violence situation, we are here. Give us a call. We can help you, we have resources.

Mariah Sammons is a domestic violence survivor and shared her story there.

"Two different relationships, but eight years," she said. "One was my daughter’s father and the other was somebody I grew up with - somebody I never thought, would do the the things that they did."

Sammons not only survived, she thrived in spite of all those years of abuse and started a non-profit called A Starr Initiative to help other victims.

"As of right now we don’t have a building," she said. "So if you need help, we just send you to a place - I have homes that I use, and then I use hotels too. And then I create a safety plan to make sure you’re (safe)."

And even if you aren’t directly affected by domestic violence: "When we see something, say something," said Bowden. "If you know your neighbor is in domestic violence (relationship or situation) and you hear it - don’t shut your door, please call 911.

"You don’t have to get involved, but just call 911."

Resources:

Detroit police Victim's Assistance: Victim's Assistance: (313) 833-1660 24 hours, 7 days a week

DPD Rape Counseling and Homicide Individual and Group: 4707 St. Antoine Suite M-167 Detroit, MI 48201

Michigan's Domestic Violence Hotline – 1-866-VOICEDV

Haven of Oakland County 24-hour crisis and support line: 248-334-1274, toll-free crisis line: 877-922-1274,

A Starr Initiative: (313) 591-1617 open 24 hours.