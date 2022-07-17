'Breathe Without Limits' holds 2nd annual Black Tie fundraiser; here's how you can help

Breathe Without Limits Anthony J. Chapman foundation held its second annual Black Tie Gala fundraiser. The foundation helps raise awareness of the dangers of asthma.

According to the latest statistic from the World Health Organization, 262 million people are affected by asthma. Detroit has the highest percentage of asthma emergency room visits and hospitalizations than any other city in Michigan.

Dr. Laonis Quinn lost her son to asthma and created the Anthony J. Chapman foundation in his name.

Proceeds from the event will help the origination continue to provide asthma education, needed supplies, and medication to decrease ER visits and untimely asthma related deaths for underserved children, youth, and families in the metro Detroit area.

If you missed the fundraiser, it's not too late to donate. Here is how you can donate:

Paypal: Paypal.Me/Breatheajcfoundation

Cash App: $Breatheajcfoundation