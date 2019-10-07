Bride reportedly walks in on groom sexually assaulting drunk bridesmaid days before wedding

A Pennsylvania man was reportedly charged last week with sexually assaulting one of his bride-to-be's bridesmaids just two days before the scheduled wedding.

The alleged crime reportedly stopped when the bride-to-be entered the room, saw what was happening and started a physical fight with the man.

The wedding party and guests had been celebrating at the Shawnee Inn in Smithfield Township on Aug. 30 when Daniel Carney allegedly pulled the woman into a downstairs locker room and attacked her, according to Scranton's WNEP–TV.

Carney was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person and indecent assault.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Carney taking the victim, who was “extremely unsteady on her feet” into the men’s locker room.

The alleged victim blacked out from drinking and woke up in the locker room with Carney fondling her breast, and with her bikini bottom removed, WNEP reported.

In a phone call after the alleged assault that the Monroe County District Attorney's Office allowed investigators to listen in on, Carney repeatedly apologizes to his accuser for the alleged assault, blaming himself several times, WNEP reported.

He also admitted to investigators that he assaulted the victim, according to WNEP.

A friend of the couple told the station that the couple still got married.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

