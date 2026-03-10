Dale Warner trial: Jury deliberations continue in the Dee Warner murder case

The Brief Jury deliberations are continuing in the Dale Warner case. Deliberations were paused on Friday after a juror experienced a medical emergency. Dale Warner is charged with open murder and tampering with evidence. His wife Dee disappeared in April 2021.



Jury deliberations continued on Tuesday in the case of Dale Warner, the Lenawee County man accused of killing his wife and stuffing her body in a fertilizer tank.

Deliberations were paused on Friday after a juror experienced a medical emergency. The jury did not continue deliberations until Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The backstory:

Dale Warner is charged with open murder and tampering with evidence. His wife Dee disappeared in April 2021.

He was arrested and charged with murder in 2023. But Dee Warner’s body wasn’t found until 2024.

Investigators say Dale killed his wife and hid her body in a large safe before later moving it to the fertilizer tank.

The jury began deliberations at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Related article

What's next:

It is unknown as of 10 a.m. Tuesday if the jury will come back with a verdict.

FOX 2 will update this report as new developments come out of the courtroom.