A popular restaurant in Brighton announced this week it was closing its doors after a successful run in the food and dining business.

Much to the heartache of many regulars, the Wooden Spoon said Monday it would be closing after 10 years in operation. It appears the shock of seeing the well-trafficked restaurant ending its reign has sparked a surge in demand.

In an update posted Wednesday, staff said on Facebook that it was ending carry-out orders and closing in the afternoons on Thursday and Friday to accommodate the uptick in volume.

"With heavy but grateful hearts, we announce that our last day of serving you will be July 10th. We will forever remember and cherish the years we have spent with the people of our beautiful town. Words will never fully express our gratitude to all of have been a part of this journey," read a social media post on June 5.

"Please drop by this week so we may hug you goodbye and share one more meal with you."

It appears the restaurant's fandom took that last request seriously. Wooden Spoon staff can't keep up with demand, leading to the decision to reduce the number of orders coming in and only serve food in-house.

"It matters to us to preserve the integrity of our operation. We don't have the capacity to keep up with the demand, and we want to serve you the best we can as we share our last meal with you," read the update.

The restaurant also will close between 3-4 p.m. to allow kitchen staff to reset.

The eatery first opened in 2011. Its owner, Steve Pilon, has been a staple in the cooking sphere of Metro Detroit and won several competitions as a chef.