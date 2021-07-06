Expand / Collapse search

Britney Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, resigns after 13 years

By Julius Young | FOX News
Published 
FOX News
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 - Show article

LOS ANGELES , CA - DECEMBER 02: Britney Spears performs on stage during the 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 on December 02, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Britney Spears’ court-appointed conservatorship attorney of 13 years, Samuel D. Ingham II, has officially filed his application to resign as her counsel, Fox News has confirmed.

According to court docs obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, Ingham wrote in a filing that he "hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel for Britney Jean Spears, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel." 

The news comes amid the pop star's longtime manager resigning on Monday after she expressed her desire to go on an indefinite performing hiatus and amid consistent finger-pointing between Spears’ conservatorship team.

Britney Spears' request to remove her father as conservator rejected by judge

Pop icon Britney Spears has lost her battle to have her father removed from his role as conservator of her estate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Fox News' Melissa Chrise contributed to this report

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com