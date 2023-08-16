Britney Spears, Sam Asghari split, 'headed for divorce': report

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have reportedly decided to part ways after one year of marriage, TMZ has learned.

According to the entertainment news outlet, the couple separated after an argument that involved "allegations of cheating."

TMZ said their sources claim Asghari confronted Spears over rumors she stepped out on him. Their source also said Asghari has moved out of their house and is now living in a place of his own.

As one of their sources put it, "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

FOX Television Stations reached out to Spears’ and Asghari’s reps for confirmation and comment.

The couple, who got married in June 2022, have captured the public's attention, with many fans rooting for their happiness after Spears' highly publicized conservatorship battle.

The wedding happened nine months after the pair were engaged and nearly seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended. The couple's marriage had been seen by many as a symbol of Spears' newfound agency and freedom.

While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari and have children. Spears also got pregnant last year but experienced a miscarriage.

In March, Asghari addressed rumors after he and his wife were reportedly seen without their wedding rings.

The actor's rep told Page Six that he and Spears were not having marital issues and that Asghari took off his ring because he was filming a movie.

The couple met on the set of the "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.