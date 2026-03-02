Detroit murder suspect caught after fleeing to Washtenaw County

The Brief A Detroit murder suspect led police on a chase that ended in Washtenaw County early Monday. Michigan State Police troopers were able to box in the suspect after he tried to take a U-turn.



A Detroit murder suspect is behind bars Monday after fleeing to Washtenaw County.

Michigan State Police said troopers were contacted by Detroit police around 4 a.m. to help find the suspect.

What we know:

Detroit police officers were tracking items in the suspect's vehicle in the area of eastbound I-94 and Van Dyke when MSP was contacted less than an hour after the murder.

According to police, troopers spotted the vehicle on westbound I-94 near Haggerty a short time later and tried to stop the driver. However, the driver fled, leading to a chase that continued until the suspect got off the freeway at Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

Police said troopers were able to box in the suspect when he tried to take a U-turn after getting off the freeway. The suspect, a 38-year-old Warren man, was arrested without further incident, but two MSP vehicles were damaged during this encounter.

The suspect was medically cleared before being turned over to Detroit police.

"As we often see, crime does not recognize city and county borders," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "This was just another of many examples of teamwork between MSP and local police to keep Michiganders safe."

What we don't know:

Details about the murder were not released.

It is also not clear what items police were tracking inside the suspect's vehicle.