Broadcasting legend Ray Lane dies at 95

Ray Lane, a former FOX 2 broadcaster, who also spent time calling Tigers games alongside Ernie Harwell, and calling games for Michigan State, Michigan, the University of Detroit and the Cincinnati Reds, along with working for the Pistons and Red Wings, died Sept. 27 at 95.

Lane worked in both radio and television as a sports broadcaster, as well as spending many years as the sports director at FOX 2.

He was born in Detroit, in 1930, and worked in Michigan for most of his life.

Lane and his wife, Carolyn (Loose) Lane, met in high school. At the time of her death in 2004, they had been married for 50 years. They had three children, Greg, Deanne and Jeff, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.