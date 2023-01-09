Broken pipe causes massive damage at Detroit high school

article

Southeastern High School in Detroit will be closed for an estimated two months after a pipe burst in the facility, causing massive damage to the building and forcing students online.

According to a note sent to families, the busted pipe flooded a majority of the classrooms at the building, requiring "extensive repairs and restoration."

Until an alternative building is identified, students will be allowed to pick up a laptop and internet hotspot from the district on Tuesday and Wednesday. Online learning will begin Thursday, Jan. 12. The district said the gym was not damaged, so athletics would continue with a modified schedule.

Southeastern High School is located at 3030 Fairview Street.

"We regret to inform you that the building experienced excessive flooding and water damage due to broken water pipes over the break. The flooding damaged the majority of classrooms. The building will require extensive repairs and restoration and will take nearly two months to complete," said the note.

In order to get a computer, students will need to fill out the required survey here: https://bit.ly/family-orientation.

There will also be a meeting for families and school staff at 5 p.m. Monday. It will be conducted over video chat using Microsoft Teams.